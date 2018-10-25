Clouds Linger, Eventually Give Way to Sunshine

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Moderate rain has moved well east of Texoma leaving us with clouds and drizzle that will linger through the morning. We’ll probably see some sunshine this afternoon allowing temperatures to warm to the mid 60s. Warm, sunny weather awaits us for the weekend.
Patchy dense fog could slow your morning commute both Friday and Saturday mornings but both days promise afternoon sun. Friday we’ll make it to the mid 70s with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s when high school football games get underway under clear skies. Saturday will be our warmest day in nearly three weeks with highs around 80 degrees and a west breeze.
Our weather will be quiet and warm through Monday into Tuesday, before another potential rainmaker moves our way.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
