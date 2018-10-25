Deputies discover SUV loaded with THC Hash Oil near Electra

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita County Sheriff Drug Interdiction deputy and his K-9 partner ‘Cain’ discovered several hundred pounds of a controlled substance during a traffic stop near Electra Thursday afternoon.
Deputies say a Chevy Suburban was loaded with boxes full of THC Hash Oil.
They say the boxes contained several hundred pounds of the controlled substance. An official tally is expected later tonight.
Sheriff David Duke is already calling it one of the largest drug busts he’s ever seen.
The driver of the vehicle faces charges including the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. His or her identity has not been released at this time.
