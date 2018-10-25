Event looks to connect Veterans with employers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Workforce Solutions North Texas and the Texas Veteran’s Commission are hosting the 7th annual Hiring Red, White & You veterans Job fair.
The event takes place Thursday, November 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA, 5001 Bartley Drive.
The Veterans Job Fair is designed to connect veterans, service members and their spouses to Texoma employers.
The event is offered at no cost to veterans or their spouses.
