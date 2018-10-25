‘Spider-Man’ Alain Robert scales London’s Heron Tower

He does whatever a spider can

October 25, 2018 at 12:45 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:56 PM

(CNN) – The French “Spider-Man” strikes again, this time scaling one of England’s tallest buildings.

Alain Robert climbed Heron Tower on Thursday.

The tower stands at 755-feet tall including its mast. It’s the third-tallest building in London.

Robert climbed it without wires, using only his hands and some chalk to improve his grip.

It took him about 40 minutes to get to the top.

The 56-year-old has free-climbed 160 skyscrapers to date, according to his manager.

