Gas prices are down a nickel in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls saw a significant drop this week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.57. That price is five cents less than this time last week.
The cheapest price we found was $2.46 at the Alon on North West Freeway and City View Drive. The statewide average is sitting at $2.58, which is also five cents less than this time last week.
Texoma and the Lone Star State are sitting well below the national average of $2.84. Reduced refinery operations, due to peak maintenance season, have helped stable gas inventories amid lower demand, according to AAA Texas.
