Gas prices are down a nickel in Wichita Falls

Gas prices in Wichita Falls are down a nickel this week.
By Samantha Forester | October 25, 2018 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated October 25 at 10:52 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices in Wichita Falls saw a significant drop this week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.57. That price is five cents less than this time last week.

The cheapest price we found was $2.46 at the Alon on North West Freeway and City View Drive. The statewide average is sitting at $2.58, which is also five cents less than this time last week.

Texoma and the Lone Star State are sitting well below the national average of $2.84. Reduced refinery operations, due to peak maintenance season, have helped stable gas inventories amid lower demand, according to AAA Texas.

