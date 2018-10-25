The leaders of tomorrow learn from professionals today

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cunningham Elementary school is hosing STEAM night from 5:30-7:30 tonight.
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math.
The theme this year is leaders of tomorrow.
Professional from the community are sharing their craft with the students. A few of the trades featured tonight include a paleontologist, and engineer, and a representative from the Kemp Center for the Arts.
Anyone is welcome to attend. The event is free.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.