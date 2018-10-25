Local businesses hold blanket drive for Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Often times the nursing staff with Beyond Faith Hospice serves elderly people who receive food from Meals on Wheels, so they know firsthand how difficult it can be for them to keep warm during the winter. They are joining forces with local businesses in an effort to help bring comfort to those in need.
Owner and administrator of Beyond faith hospice Mitzi Thomas said, “No matter what their age if they’re on a fixed income it can be very difficult to buy the extra things."
Chick-Fil-A Volunteer Amanda Flores said, “We can’t turn the heat on for everyone but we can do blankets. We have blankets here from $2.50 – give up the sweet tea, grab somebody, help somebody.”
So far, they have 10 businesses on board to collect 30 blankets each to reach their goal of 300.
The drive is not just a way to help the elderly but also get the community to come together for a good cause.
Flores said, “This is our community. This is where most of us live. So, these are our people”
Thomas added, “It's so much fun to see people coming in and just handing those blankets over. Just to share in that kindness and that joy – it's contagious”
The list of locations collecting blankets includes: Boomtown Pharmacy, Chick-fil-A, Shop My Shipment Sales, Washington Village Apartment, Midwestern Healthcare Center, Colonial Church, KMOC Radio Station, Iowa Park Friendly Door, and Electra Senior Citizen Center.
They will be collecting blankets of all sizes through Saturday, October 27.
