Meet your WFISD At-Large 4-Year Term candidates

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Elizabeth Yeager is running for re-election.
Yeager has served on the Wichita Falls ISD school board the last four years.
“Students today will be the leaders of this community tomorrow,” said Yeager. “I’m absolutely 100-percent passionate about making sure every single student is successful.”
Her opponent for the At-Large 4-year term is Susan Grisel, a mom with three kids in the district.
“It’s a perspective that I think is essential to have on the board, we need a little bit of everything as we’re making district policy that affect the kids,” said Grisel.
Yeager is the proud mom of two WFISD graduates.
One of the biggest issues she wants to tackle, making sure students achieve their goals. She adds for every student those goals are different.
“So, I think working with administration and working with campus leaders to make sure teachers have the tools and resources they need in the classroom to help every student succeed, that's my first priority,” said Yeager.
Grisel said after talking with parents, teachers and former educators, one of her concerns is parents feeling their kids are just being taught to take a test.
“They want to make sure their kids have an education that allows them to go beyond a test,” said Grisel.
But how do these candidates plan on working to bring and keep teachers in the district?
Yeager said by giving current teachers career advancement opportunities and the right pay.
“We’ve worked hard over the last four years to raise teacher salaries," said Yeager. “We’ve gone from $38,000 for starting salaries to $42,500 this year.”
She wants to continue to bump those numbers up.
Grisel said she will work to give educators the support they need to bring in and keep teachers in the WFISD.
“I think it would be interesting to have some sort of system in place where teachers could give feedback on what their concerns are, so that at a district level we know those concerns,” said Grisel.
Grisel said that way they can make changes and policy to better support them.
Knowing how to set policies and manage a large budget is something Yeager said her experience has equipped her with.
“The four and a half years that I’ve served on the board have given me the ability to be up to speed on most of those issues now, and ready to really move forward with some positive change to our district,” said Yeager.
Grisel said she can bring something different to the table.
“A board has terms that are rotating so that you can have people on the board who are experienced and then bring in new people with new perspective so we don’t become stagnant as a district,” said Grisel.
