Students will learn where their food comes from

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District will get the chance to learn where their school lunches come from this weekend at the Downtown Farmers Market.
WFISD and Chartwells K12 will host a celebration with local farmers on Saturday, October 27 beginning at 9:00 a.m.
Chartwells K12 is the food service provider for WFISD. They work closely with local farmers to buy and serve local fruits and vegetables to WFISD students.
October is National Farm to School Month and families throughout the Wichita Falls community are invited to celebrate and meet local farmers at the Downtown Farmers Market.
Activities at the Downtown Farmers Market include the opportunity to meet farmers and taste fresh, local produce, experience the Discovery Kitchen with chef-led recipe demonstrations and tastings, paint reusable grocery shopping bags and more.
In addition, the WFISD Food Truck will be offering the popular Western Burgers for purchase from 10am-1pm made with locally sourced beef.
