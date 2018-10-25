WF bicyclist on road to recovery

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Newschannel 6 spoke with the cyclist involved in a crash with a motorcycle last week, for the first time on Wednesday as recovers from his injuries.
Wichita Falls Police officers said Gaelen Mills, the cyclist, and a motorcycle crashed, just before 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, as they both traveled southbound on Sheppard Access Road. Both men went to the hospital.
“I heard some traffic behind me and then the next thing I knew someone was putting a neck brace on me and they were loading me up in an ambulance," Mills said.
The week before the crash, Mills was at the first Bicycle Friendly Action Team meeting at the Wichita Falls Travel Center. The organization works to make the city safer for bicyclists.
“I figured something like this would happen someday but not to this extent," Mills said. “The timing is really freaky.”
Mills broke both his legs, part of his spine and suffered several internal injuries. He said his biggest fear is the damage to his left leg.
“I’ve got a lot of muscular damage to my left leg, torn lateral ligament, and the ACL is pretty much done with too," Mills said.
Mills said he is grateful he wore his helmet that night.
“I’m 100 percent sure it saved my life," Mills said. "I think I would be dead if it wasn’t for the helmet.”
Mills began his rehabilitation to help him walk again and said he hopes to one day ride his bicycle again.
“I’m getting pretty good at getting out of bed and into my wheel chair," Mills said. "I still can’t put any weight on my leg so moving around is still very, very hard.”
He said there is no timeline when he will get back on his feet and the entire experience has made him appreciate his time with his loved ones.
“I don’t know how much it’s really changed but I’m definitely going to have a new philosophy on life after this," Mills said.
WFPD officers are still investigating what led up to the crash.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.