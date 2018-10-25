Wichita Falls Police Department releases Halloween safety tips

By Samantha Forester | October 25, 2018 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 12:10 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released tips for trick-or-treaters on Thursday. In a post to the department’s website, the WFPD listed tips to make sure Halloween night is safe and enjoyable.

S - Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.

A - Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.

F - Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.

E - Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.

H - Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Always WALK and don’t run from house to house.

A - Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.

L - Look both ways before crossing the street. Use established crosswalks wherever possible.

L - Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.

O - Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.

W - Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.

E - Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.

E - Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.

N - Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.

