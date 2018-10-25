Wichita Falls Police Department releases Halloween safety tips

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department released tips for trick-or-treaters on Thursday. In a post to the department’s website, the WFPD listed tips to make sure Halloween night is safe and enjoyable.
S - Swords, knives, and other costume accessories should be short, soft, and flexible.
A - Avoid trick-or-treating alone. Walk in groups or with a trusted adult.
F - Fasten reflective tape to costumes and bags to help drivers see you.
E - Examine all treats for choking hazards and tampering before eating them. Limit the amount of treats you eat.
H - Hold a flashlight while trick-or-treating to help you see and others see you. Always WALK and don’t run from house to house.
A - Always test make-up in a small area first. Remove it before bedtime to prevent possible skin and eye irritation.
L - Look both ways before crossing the street. Use established crosswalks wherever possible.
L - Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
O - Only walk on sidewalks whenever possible, or on the far edge of the road facing traffic to stay safe.
W - Wear well-fitting masks, costumes, and shoes to avoid blocked vision, trips, and falls.
E - Eat only factory-wrapped treats. Avoid eating homemade treats made by strangers.
E - Enter homes only if you’re with a trusted adult. Only visit well-lit houses. Never accept rides from strangers.
N - Never walk near lit candles or luminaries. Be sure to wear flame-resistant costumes.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.