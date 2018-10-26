AAA Texas says don’t drive “intexicated” this Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Halloween is an annual holiday meant for children to enjoy dressing up in their favorite costume and trick-or-treating in their neighborhoods, fall festivals, carnivals and more.
But millions of adults also celebrate Halloween and sometimes the festivities involve alcohol. AAA Texas says 7 in 10 says they are planning some type of celebration for the holiday, according to the National Retail Federation.
AAA Texas is reminding everyone to make sure and plan a sober ride home if they plan on drinking alcohol at their Halloween celebrations.
“Alcohol effects balance, judgement and reaction time while driving or walking, so don’t drive or walk under the influence,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.
Armbruster also wants drivers to put down their cell phones while behind the wheel and instead watch out for trick-or-treaters.
“Everyone should prevent being ‘intexticated’ while out on Halloween night. Crashes occur primarily between six and seven p.m. during the evening commute home and while young children are going door-to-door,” Armbruster said.
