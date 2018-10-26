Amazon posts another record profit, but revenue disappoints

Amazon is expected to face higher costs as it boosts pay for all its U.S. workers to at least $15 an hour starting Nov. 1. The company hasn't said how much the wage hikes will cost it, and Amazon's Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky declined to give a specific number when asked during conference calls with reporters and analysts on Thursday. About 400,000 workers at Amazon's warehouses, as well as those at its Whole Foods grocery chain, will receive pay increases.