Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace to Have Grand Opening Friday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A new business aimed at helping kids is having its grand opening Friday.
Crashworks STEAM studio and Makerspace allows kids to build or paint with the help of science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The owners say they want Crashworks to be a place where kids can use their imagination to think critically, but also do things they wouldn’t normally get to do at home.
“The whole purpose of Crashworks is to give the children an opportunity to get their hands on things they wouldn’t normally do. We have a tech take-apart station so that you can take apart an iPad. You’re mom’s not gonna let you that at home,” says Shauna Larocque, co-owner of Crashworks.
The grand opening ribbon cutting is set for noon on Friday at their location at 724 Indiana Avenue.
