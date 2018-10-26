Cunningham Elementary hosts STEAM night

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Cunningham Elementary Students attended a STEAM night Thursday.
Along with Rockets being fired off, there were games and tolls used to introduce students to the world of math, science, engineering, technology and arts.
“its really neat to be able to bring this stuff in and show them that hey you don’t have to have an expensive 3D printer to do steam projects,” Shauna Larocque, owner and founder of Crash Works told News Channel 6.
Organizers add art and design will likely be a big part of our world in the years to come, and are closely related to engineering.
