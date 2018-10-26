25 defendants in Wichita Falls drug bust plead guilty

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - 25 defendants charged in connection with a July 2018 drug bust have pleaded guilty to their part in a meth distribution ring.
Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas said the final defendant, Lonta Hobbs, 34, pleaded guilty in a press release on Friday.
Several suspects were taken into custody in connection with a July 12 drug bust as part of Operation Flat Rate. Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies came together to dismantle two drug traffic networks operating in North Texas, including Texoma.
The following defendants pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.
• Floyd Raymond Richardson
• Wayland Brent Ballard
• Brad Deshaun White
• Christopher Davis
• Virginia Ann White
• Trevor Clifford Scott *
• Teasie Winnell Scott
• Terry Lamar Murray
• John Dupree Wesley
• Javaris Damon Scott *
• Djuanna Kyvon Newman
• Chadrick Deshawn McBride
• Galvin Lamar Daniels
• Demarcus Madison
• Shelby Breanna Funk
• Christian Joseph Chavez
• Adam Domingo Garcia
• Lonta Hobbs
• Candace Rebecca Williams
• Aaron Floyd Taylor
• Jacinda Renee Burris
• Addis Scales
• Alvin Gerald Travis
• Amber Dawn Hatcher
Denene Griggs, 24, pleaded guilty on Thursday to Concealing a Person from Arrest. Griggs admits to hiding her child’s father, Javaris Scott, and his brother, Trevor Scott, both from Vernon, inside her apartment after warrants for their arrest were announced.
According to officials, one defendant, Chmira Denise Williams, pleaded guilty to Misprision of a Felony.
Those men were on the run from July 12 until September 6. The FBI, Wichita Falls PD, Texas DPS, Wichita Co. Sherriff’s Office, Vernon Police Department, 46th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together on the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Smith is prosecuting the case.
