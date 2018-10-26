Dinosaurs Descend on Downtown WF This Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This weekend, you and your kids can get an introduction to the creatures that died out more than 60 million years ago.
The “Jurassic Tour” will include fun and educational activities, as well as hands-on interaction with dozens of dinosaurs in a museum-quality setting. There will also be dinosaur rides, fossil digs, and bungee runs.
The family-friendly event gets underway at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center at 10 a.m. Saturday morning and runs until 9 p.m. Saturday night.
It’s also open on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
