Dozens of animals surrendered from house in Iowa Park

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita County Sheriff’s Deputies picked up 20 animals today from an Iowa Park home.
Neighbors claim they have seen animal neglect at the residence in the past.
One neighbor, Greg Rogers, said, “Within the last month she's had two horses die from being malnutritioned. The first one that died was in the middle of the heat. It laid out in the stall for over a week. The smell was horrendous. A couple of people finally came over and drug it in the field behind her house. It actually came to pieces as they drug it out there [because] it had laid out there so long.”
The second horse was found today.
A Neighbor called the Sheriff's Office earlier this week concerned about horses left out in a muddy pen on a rainy day. They were also worried they weren't being fed.
Sheriff Duke says deputies went out today to check on the animals.
He says while there, they found a dead pony, but it had access to food and was old. So, he does not think it died from neglect.
But Neighbors say the owner has many other animals on the property.
Rogers said, “I’ve been in the house – won’t ever go in it again.”
Sheriff Duke said, “A lot of people call in just really upset that we don’t just go out there and take everything away from them. Well, there’s a way to do it and by law we have to do it a certain way.”
Sheriff Duke said they have been called to the house several times and have checked the property.
He said deputies gave the owner advice on making sure the animals were fed and checked by veterinarians.
Deputies say the owner had the documents to prove the animals had seen a vet.
Sheriff Duke stated, “We don’t believe at all that she’s ever tried to abuse animals or that she was trying to neglect any of them. She just got overcome by the about of animals that she had out there.”
Sheriff Duke added that since she agreed to voluntarily give up some animals she was not arrested.
They took away seven dogs, eight horses – some of which looked emaciated – two lamas, and three ducks.
Neighbors are relieved. Rogers said, “Now they've seen what's really going on and they stepped up and took care of the problem.”
Sheriff Duke added that WCSO believes the homeowner has the means to continue to take care of the animals she still has, but they will continue to check in on her to make sure.
The animals taken from the residence are expected to be put up for adoption.
