Grand Opening Today at Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The grand opening of the Crashworks STEAM Studio & Makerspace took place today.
The studio’s aim is to help kids in the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The event drew a large turnout with people coming to support the owners to people rushing in on their lunch breaks.
The owners are hoping that Crashworks studios will bring families into the cit,y as it continues to develop.
The co-owner of the Crashworks, Shauna Larocque, told us, “We chose this location because we felt like downtown is really being revitalized and that it is a great place for families and really wanted to highlight this section of town. We feel like there are a lot of things for adults to do, not a lot of things for the kids to do beside the library and the farmers market.”
The owners are especially hopeful that parents that home school will take advantage of the studio, located at 724 Indiana avenue.
