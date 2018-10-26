“Guns and Hoses” Kicks Off Friday

By Angie Lankford | October 26, 2018 at 7:31 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 8:27 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Area firefighters and police will raise money for local children’s programs this weekend.

Every year, the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association and the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association go head-to-head to see who can raise the most money during their annual “Guns and Hoses: Cookin' for Kids” event.

The fundraiser will be hosted by P2-The Deuce, and there will be several cooking competitions and a raffle.

It’s going on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Warehouse on Lamar Street.

