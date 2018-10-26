Join Gamers Playing for United Regional on Extra Life Game Day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Local gamers of all levels and from all categories — console, mobile, PC, table top, etc. — are uniting for one cause on Saturday, November 3: to save and improve the lives of kids treated at United Regional Hospital.
Extra Life, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals fundraising program, provides game-loving locals a fun way to support United Regional Hospital.
Participants sign up for the 24-hour gaming marathon and invite friends, family and fans to make a donation to United Regional Hospital.
The official Game Day is Nov. 3, but participants may complete their 24 hours of play whenever and however they like: all in one day, one hour a day for 24 days, etc.
Players may also participate solo or on teams.
A local team called the Wichita Falls Gamers For Good are holding their game day on Nov 10th at 9am.
MacTech Solutions is hosting this team on their 8th year of this fundraiser and you’re invited to join!
Last year’s event raised $3,360 for the hospital.
Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised more than $40 million for member hospitals.
Interested participants can register at Extra-Life.org, select United Regional Hospital as their preferred CMN Hospital, set a fundraising goal and collect donations throughout the year for kids in need.
