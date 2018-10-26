No classes on Monday for Wichita Falls ISD students

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - When school lets out on Friday afternoon, Wichita Falls ISD students will be heading into a three-day weekend.
There will be no school on Monday, October 29. The school district is using the student holiday for parent teacher conferences at the elementary level and staff development for secondary faculty members.
Classes will resume as normal on Tuesday, October 30. Share this story with your friends and family members with students that attend WFISD schools.
