Other Than Morning Fog, Friday’s Weather will be Great

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We’ll be on the lookout for patchy dense fog this morning, though it doesn’t look like it will be a widespread problem. This afternoon is going to be fantastic weather wise with sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the low 70s. Equally nice is the forecast for area football games this evening with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s.
This weekend will be the warmest and sunniest in a while. Saturday will be our warmest day in nearly three weeks with highs in the low 80s with light west winds. Sunday’s forecast includes the passage of a cold front but not one that will make a big impact on temperatures. Both Sunday and Monday’s high temperatures will be in the 70s. Next week’s weather headline is the possibility of Halloween rain.
John Cameron, First Alert Weather
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.