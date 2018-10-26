Sizzling With 6: Highlander Public House Thanksgiving-themed side dishes

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Highlander Public House Chef Erik Scott joined Jake Garcia for our weekly Sizzling With 6 segment on News Channel 6 at Noon. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Chef Scott gave us a look at three different delicious side dishes for the holiday.
Creamed Corn
Ingredients
Kernal Corn - 10 Lbs.
Onions, diced - 2 Cups
Garlic, minced - 2 Tablespoons
1/2 & 1/2 - 1 Quart
Milk - 1 Quart
Butter - 1 Lb.
Flour - 4 Tablespoons
Salt - 2 Tablespoons
Pepper - 1 Tablespoon
Sugar - 1 Cup
Procedure: Melt butter in large sauce pan, add garlic and onions. Cook until onions are transluscent. Add flour to make roux. Add 1/2 &1/2 and milk and bring and heat until thick. Add corn, sugar, salt and pepper. Simmer 5 minutes.
Cornbread Stuffing
Ingredients
Corn Bread, prepared - 1 Package
Chicken Stock - 2 Cups
Sage, dried - 2 Teaspoons
Eggs - 2
Butter - 2 Teaspoons
Onion, small - 1
Celery, chopped - 1/2 Cup
Salt & Pepper - To Taste
Procedure
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F . Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish
2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the celery and onion until soft
3. In a large bowl, combine the celery, onions, 3 cups crumbled corn bread, eggs, chicken stock, sage and salt and pepper to taste; mix well
4. Place into prepared dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes
Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients:
Red Potatoes - 20 Lbs.
Garlic, minces - 10 Tablespoons
Milk - 4 Cups
Butter - 2 Lbs.
Salt - 3 Tablespoons
Pepper 1 Tablespoon
Procedure: Boil the potatoes until soft then drain them. Add all the ingredients and mash with hand masher until most of the lumps are out.
