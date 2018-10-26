Sizzling With 6: Highlander Public House Thanksgiving-themed side dishes

Sizzling With 6: Highlander Public House Thanksgiving-themed side dishes
By Samantha Forester | October 26, 2018 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:34 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Highlander Public House Chef Erik Scott joined Jake Garcia for our weekly Sizzling With 6 segment on News Channel 6 at Noon. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Chef Scott gave us a look at three different delicious side dishes for the holiday.

Creamed Corn

Ingredients

Kernal Corn - 10 Lbs.

Onions, diced - 2 Cups

Garlic, minced - 2 Tablespoons

1/2 & 1/2 - 1 Quart

Milk - 1 Quart

Butter - 1 Lb.

Flour - 4 Tablespoons

Salt - 2 Tablespoons

Pepper - 1 Tablespoon

Sugar - 1 Cup

Procedure: Melt butter in large sauce pan, add garlic and onions. Cook until onions are transluscent. Add flour to make roux. Add 1/2 &1/2 and milk and bring and heat until thick. Add corn, sugar, salt and pepper. Simmer 5 minutes.

Cornbread Stuffing

Ingredients

Corn Bread, prepared - 1 Package

Chicken Stock - 2 Cups

Sage, dried - 2 Teaspoons

Eggs - 2

Butter - 2 Teaspoons

Onion, small - 1

Celery, chopped - 1/2 Cup

Salt & Pepper - To Taste

Procedure

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F . Grease one 9x13 inch baking dish

2. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and saute the celery and onion until soft

3. In a large bowl, combine the celery, onions, 3 cups crumbled corn bread, eggs, chicken stock, sage and salt and pepper to taste; mix well

4. Place into prepared dish and bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 30 minutes

Mashed Potatoes

Ingredients:

Red Potatoes - 20 Lbs.

Garlic, minces - 10 Tablespoons

Milk - 4 Cups

Butter - 2 Lbs.

Salt - 3 Tablespoons

Pepper 1 Tablespoon

Procedure: Boil the potatoes until soft then drain them. Add all the ingredients and mash with hand masher until most of the lumps are out.

To take advantage of our Sizzling With 6 deal with the Highlander Public House and other businesses across Texoma, click here.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.