Texoma’s Most Wanted

Texoma's Most Wanted - October 26, 2018
By Samantha Forester | October 26, 2018 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:18 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Gary Wayne Anderson Jr.

White Male

DOB: 04-09-90

Bro/Blu

200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation

Yasser Garcia-Alvarez

Hispanic Male

DOB: 11-26-83

Blk/Bro

185 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: PR Bond Cancel –POCS PG1 O1G- U4G

Tammie Renee Lyde

White Female

DOB: 02-04-70

Bro/Grn

200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation

Keisha Dwanett Williams

Black Female

DOB: 06-20-86

Blk/Bro

120 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall

Wanted For: Abandon/Endanger Child

Ryan Deshawn Worthy

Black Male

DOB: 08-02-90

Blk/Bro

190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture Credit/Debit Card Abuse

