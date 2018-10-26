WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Gary Wayne Anderson Jr.
White Male
DOB: 04-09-90
Bro/Blu
200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation
Yasser Garcia-Alvarez
Hispanic Male
DOB: 11-26-83
Blk/Bro
185 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: PR Bond Cancel –POCS PG1 O1G- U4G
Tammie Renee Lyde
White Female
DOB: 02-04-70
Bro/Grn
200 Lbs. / 5'07" Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of a Habitation
Keisha Dwanett Williams
Black Female
DOB: 06-20-86
Blk/Bro
120 Lbs. / 5'05" Tall
Wanted For: Abandon/Endanger Child
Ryan Deshawn Worthy
Black Male
DOB: 08-02-90
Blk/Bro
190 Lbs. / 6'0" Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture Credit/Debit Card Abuse
