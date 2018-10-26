Three downtown WF apartments buildings delayed to 2019

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The opening of three new apartment buildings in downtown Wichita Falls are delayed until next year.
The City Center Apartments on 8th Street will not fully open until next January. The second and third floors are expected to open by the end of this year.
“The framing, sheet rock, all the HVAC, plumbing and everything is ready to go,” Daniel Martin the maintenance supervisor for that apartment building and the student housing apartments in the Crescent Hotel. “It’s now just the cosmetics and furnish work on the second floor.”
Martin said one of the reason for the delay is it took longer than expected to build his construction crew.
“As far as trying to find good help, that is a big struggle," Martin said. "It’s just one of those hit and miss things. If you find a good person, keep them.”
Judy Kurani the property manager for both buildings said the delay has not stopped anyone from wanting to move in.
“I’ve pre-leased about 40 percent and there is interest on top of that," Kurani said.
The student housing apartments were also set to open earlier this year but Kurani said the expected opening is now early next year.
“It just gave us more of our tools and more of our man power to organize and stream line for the next project when the Petroleum Building is ready," Kurani said.
The upscale apartments in the Brown Building were set to open this October and now Harry Patterson, the property manager, said the new date is early next year, March the latest.
Patterson said so far, HVAC, electricity and plumbing have all been installed. The sheet rock will go in the next two weeks.
Jeanette Charos, Downtown Wichita Falls Development marketing director, leaders said the three new additions will not only help renovate buildings in the area but will also bring a boost to downtown as a whole.
“It’s really excited as a resident of downtown myself to see more people down here,” Charos said. “It’s like a small community you really get to know people really."
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.