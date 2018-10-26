Thursday drug bust big win for WCSO

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said a traffic stop in Electra Thursday turned into one of the largest drug bust of THC oil his deputies have ever made.
"Pretty sure it wasn't coming to Wichita Falls, however it doesn't mean some of that stuff isn't being sold here already," said Sheriff Duke.
657 pounds was found in a suburban pulled over on Highway 287. The street value is around $30 million. An amount that even surprised Sheriff Duke.
He said Lucien Sacha Niccore was pulled over for following behind another car too closely.
"He'd been smoking marijuana as well and had green leafy stuff all over him which is probable cause to go and search the vehicle anyway," Sheriff Duke said.
He adds Niccore was coming from Arizona and headed towards the Metroplex.
Sheriff Duke said drug busts are not unfamiliar to Highway 287.
“It’s a huge corridor right now, and we know it’s coming in,” said Sheriff Duke. “For everyone that we get there’s probably five others that have gone by since then.”
The stop was made by an interdiction deputy and his K-9 partner 'Cain'.
Even though the drugs might not always be staying in Texoma, Sheriff Duke said it is going somewhere.
“This stuff going somewhere can get somebody else’s teenager hooked on this,” said Sheriff Duke. “I have people tell me you know we’ve lost the war on drugs, I don’t think so because if we save just one child or one person from getting addicted to this stuff what price tag can you put on that person’s life."
Niccore is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a First Degree Felony.
He is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
