WF non-profit sending help to flood ravaged parts of Texas

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls non-profit agency, Disaster Helping Hands, is sending help to parts of Texas recently devastated by heavy rains and flooding.
Founder and director Leon Green said the group will load 8 U-Haul trucks on Friday and Saturday with the goal of sending aid to the Kingsland area of Texas.
The Llano River in Central Texas destroyed a bridge in Kingsland and rose to nearly 40 feet in another city as the region endured significant flooding from heavy rains, according to our sister station WIS 10.
The group will send home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators, electric ranges, gas ranges and furniture like sofas and bedroom furniture.
“When something like this happens, people are thinking 'Where am I going to get the money to rebuild my house. We’ll help everybody until we run out of supplies.”
The group will leave Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m.
