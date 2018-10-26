Wichita Falls woman seriously injured in OK crash

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman is in critical condition after she was hit while walking on a crosswalk in Norman, Oklahoma on Thursday night.
According to the Norman Police Department, just after 7 p.m. officers were called out to an intersection near the University of Oklahoma campus for a critical injury collision.
The preliminary investigation into the crash indicates a sedan was northbound on George Avenue turning west onto Lindsey Street when it hit a pedestrian walking northbound on Lindsey in the crosswalk, according to Norman PD.
The pedestrian has been identified as a 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman. She was rushed to OU Medical Center where she remains in critical condition, according to Norman PD.
The driver has been identified as a 21-year-old Tulsa woman. The driver was not injured in the crash. The surrounding area was closed off for four hours while the scene was investigated.
The crash remains under investigation by the Norman PD and University of Oklahoma PD Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.