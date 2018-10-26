Woman accused of hiding Vernon brothers takes plea deal

A Wichita Falls woman is facing up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to hiding two brothers from Vernon wanted in connection with a mid-July drug bust in Texoma.
By Samantha Forester | October 26, 2018 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 1:33 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The woman accused of hiding two brothers wanted for their alleged involvement in organized drugs operations in the Texoma area has taken a plea deal.

Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of Texas confirmed on Friday, Denene Griggs, 24, of Wichita Falls pleaded guilty to Concealing a Person from Arrest.

In a release, officials said Griggs admits to hiding her child’s father, Javaris Scott, and his brother, Trevor Scott, both from Vernon, inside her apartment after warrants for their arrest were announced in connection with a July 12 drug bust as part of Operation Flat Rate.

Denene Griggs, 24, of Wichita Falls is facing up to five years in prison for hiding Javaris and Trevor Scott from July 12 to September 6 in her apartment. ((Source: WCSO))

The pair were caught on September 6 climbing out of a window in Griggs' apartment. Griggs is now facing up to five years in prison.

The FBI, DEA, DPS Criminal Investigation Division, Wichita Falls Police Department, Rhome Police Department, and Iowa Park Police Department investigated.

