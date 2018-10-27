6 Around Town

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Check out these events going on this weekend in Wichita Falls.
Halloween Ice Skate at the Kay Yeager Coliseum
Friday from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m.
Wichita Falls Force at Home VS Texas Lawmen
Oct 27 7:00 p.m, Oct 28 3:00 p.m.
Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Event goers will be able to enjoy authentic food, see local dance performances, and take a look at handmade products like pinatas, boots and clothing.
MSU Homecoming Activities continue including the Homecoming Parade. 3 p.m. Saturday beginning on Council Dr.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.