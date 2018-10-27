The Haunting at Kell House

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Real ghost stories are being told in Wichita Falls.
You can hear these stories and maybe even a ghost while on the Kell House Haunted Tours.
Behind this door lies a ton of history. The Kell house is 109 years old, and some people claim to hear things that may be paranormal.
“It’s got the history of Wichita Falls embedded into it, but we also have a spookier side," Curator of the Kell House, Stacie Flood said. “We always have volunteers and guest saying they see things and hear things they can’t quite explain.
The tours are Saturday only from 6-9 p.m.
“We’ve had guest say they’ve heard people talking to them that were behind them, and there’s no body behind them, things like that," Flood said.
They had some paranormal investigation teams come recently.
“And we are going to share some of those stories as well as an EVP of some of the voices that they’ve caught," Flood said.
One of the first things you will see is a Victorian funeral.
“It gives us an opportunity not just to have fun and tell ghost stories but also share some of the darker history and the history that people don’t talk about on a regular tour or hear about on a regular tour.
To stay true to the historic theme of the house something new this year will be a Victorian séance reenactment in the dining room.
“To see the tricks that they used to convince people that spirits were real," Flood said.
The séance is not part of the tour. It will cost extra and Flood suggest you call ahead to reserve your seat.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.