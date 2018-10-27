HS Football Scoreboard: Week 9

Nate Downing and the Hirschi Huskies traveled to Burkburnett for the game of the week
By Brian Shrull | October 26, 2018 at 11:43 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 11:49 PM

Week 9 (Oct .25-27)

Thursday

WFHS 0 #8 Lub. Cooper 38

Wichita Falls high school vs #8 Lubbock Cooper

Friday

Rider 35 Plainview 7

Rider vs Plainview highlights

Burkburnett 14 Hirschi 56

GOTW Hirschi vs Burkburnett

Vernon 44 Bridgeport 40

Graham 61 Krum 14

Henrietta 16 City View 13

Henrietta vs City View highlights

Nocona 58 S&S Consolidated 3

Nocona vs S&S Consolidated

Archer City 62 Petrolia 6

Archer City vs Petrolia highlights

Electra 33 Ranger 27

Quanah 35 Munday 8

Windthorst 33 Santo 26

Windthorst vs Santo highlights

Crowell 58 Northside 8

Knox City 62 Paducah 58

Newcastle 54 Bryson 30

Saint Jo 68 Forestburg 19

Benjamin 0 Throckmorton 51

Gold-Burg 12 Fannindel 62

Iowa Park 42 Aubrey 35

Bowie 13 Boyd 33

Holliday 35 Callisburg 7

Olney 20 Chico 70

Sat: Notre Dame at Kingdom Prep, 3

