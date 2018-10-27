HS Football Scoreboard: Week 9

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Week 9 (Oct .25-27)
Thursday
WFHS 0 #8 Lub. Cooper 38
Friday
Rider 35 Plainview 7
Burkburnett 14 Hirschi 56
Vernon 44 Bridgeport 40
Graham 61 Krum 14
Henrietta 16 City View 13
Nocona 58 S&S Consolidated 3
Archer City 62 Petrolia 6
Electra 33 Ranger 27
Quanah 35 Munday 8
Windthorst 33 Santo 26
Crowell 58 Northside 8
Knox City 62 Paducah 58
Newcastle 54 Bryson 30
Saint Jo 68 Forestburg 19
Benjamin 0 Throckmorton 51
Gold-Burg 12 Fannindel 62
Iowa Park 42 Aubrey 35
Bowie 13 Boyd 33
Holliday 35 Callisburg 7
Olney 20 Chico 70
Sat: Notre Dame at Kingdom Prep, 3
