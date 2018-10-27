McDaniel released after earlier arrest for making “Terroristic Threats”

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Robert “Bubba" McDaniel Junior, the father of a toddler who passed away more than two weeks ago in Wichita Falls was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly making several threatening posts on Facebook.
The posts were made on McDaniel’s personal Facebook page, and appear to be threatening toward law enforcement and other individuals.
Police responded to Royal Oak Street in Wichita Falls at around 10:45 Friday evening. McDaniel was then arrested and charged with making Terroristic Threats.
The 35 year old has since posted his bail and been released from the Wichita County Jail.
Wichita Falls Police have remained silent on the cause of the child's death, simply saying that the investigation is ongoing.
Stay with News Channel 6 for more on this developing story.
