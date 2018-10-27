Migrant caravan members reject offer to stay in Mexico

Central American migrants waiting for rides along the highway are lit by the lights of police cars providing security for them, as part of a thousands-strong caravan slowly making its way toward the U.S. border, in Pijijiapan, before dawn on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Many migrants said they felt safer traveling and sleeping with several thousand strangers in unknown towns than hiring a smuggler or trying to make the trip alone.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)