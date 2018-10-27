New wrestling program slams into town

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The East Branch YMCA’s newly launched wrestling program gives kids in Wichita Falls a chance to get into a sport that is not offered in school.
One parent, Shelia Gordon, has three kids involved in the program.
The family just moved from Dallas to Wichita Falls a few weeks ago and she is glad that the program offers an outlet to her children.
She said, “It keeps them busy. They’re not in the streets running around.”
One of her sons, 13-year-old Trevian Williams, said, “It’s fun getting to wrestle our teammates. I think they’re having as much fun as I am.”
The team is named The Tornadoes and the coach, Blayne Gill, says one of his goals is to help keep kids active.
“We call it the third environment. You got home and you got school, and then you got that little time after school before you go to bed. You need something to do. Some of the parents may not be off from work yet and so we want to help them,” he said.
The Chairmen of the East Branch YMCA Advisory Committee Edward Downing said, “I’m all for it because I’m for any kind of decent activity and fun for the children. They need to be active.”
Right now, the program is still free.
Coach Blayne helps drive kids to and from practice. The mats they use are from his past coaching days over 20 years ago.
The team will soon need funding for transportation and uniforms.
Organizers are working to get the word out to the public so that they can hit the mat running when it comes time to compete in tournaments this fall.
They also hope that the program attracts more kids to the YMCA, and helps them have the courage and discipline to tackle their dreams whether they want to compete in wrestling or pursue other interests.
Coach Blayne added, “The YMCA is home. That’s what we’re doing is building family here now.”
Practices are on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 5:30 pm to 7 pm, and Saturdays from 10 to 12 pm.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.