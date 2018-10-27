Ted Cruz to visit WF days before election

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - US Senator Ted Cruz is set to return to Wichita Falls just days before the November midterm election.
Cruz will be his Get Out The Vote Bus Tour to town on Thursday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m. at the Akin Auditorium of Midwestern State University.
Cruz, along with Donald Trump Jr. made a stop in Wichita Falls on October 3.
Click here to register for the event.
The midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 6.
Cruz’s opponent, three term US Congressman Beto O’rourke, does not have any additional stops planned for Texoma before election day.
