WATCH: Texoma Air Force father surprises daughter on 16th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Sheppard Air Force Base Tech Sergeant Jerry Rose surprised his daughter on her 16th birthday, Friday, at the NewsChannel 6 studios.
Candice Rose, 16 of Burkburnett, was surprised when her mom and grandparents pulled into the NewsChannel 6 parking lot. She thought she was going to her birthday dinner. Instead, her mom said she would be given a tour of the studios by Chief Meteorologist Ken Johnson.
Candice dreams of being a meteorologist after graduating high school.
A few minutes into the tour, while Ken was showing Candice the weather green screen, her dad surprised Candice and her little sister when he walked though the door.
Jerry is based at Sheppard AFB. He was supposed to be out of state teaching on Candice’s birthday.
“You only turn 16 once,” Jerry commented on why he couldn’t miss Candice’s birthday.
Jerry will return to Colorado on Sunday.
The News Channel 6 team was honored to take part in the surprise. Happy Birthday Candice from everyone at NewsChannel 6.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.