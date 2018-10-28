Chris Sale's shouts rally Red Sox to brink of title

Boston rallied on Mitch Moreland's three-run homer off Ryan Madson in the seventh and Steve Pearce's solo shot against Kenley Jansen in the eighth. Rafael Dever's go-ahead single in the ninth was followed by Pearce's three-run double and Xander Bogaert's RBI single built a five-run lead. With a 9-6 victory, the Red Sox took a 3-1 Series lead and kept rolling toward their fourth title in 15 seasons.