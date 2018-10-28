Dinosaurs invade JS Bridwell Center

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This weekend, the JS Bridwell Center has been invaded by Dinosaurs.
The Giant anamatronic creatures are a part of Jurassic Tours.
General Manager David Eldika says the exhibit is about letting kids see dinosaurs first hand.
And if you come at the right time, you might get the chance to pet a baby dinosaur.
“They can meet the dinosaur at 12 o’clock, 3 o’clock or 6 o’clock. This dinosaur is baby Tracy. Tracy comes out, kids get to feed Tracy, walk around with Tracy, Take pictures with Tracy. They have a whole lot of fun with Tracy.”
The exhibit also features bounce houses, dino digs, dino theater, basketball, darts, dinosaur virtual reality and more.
The exhibit is open again from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
