Motorcycle accident leave one in critical condition

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls police say a car accident on Southwest Parkway has left one person in critical condition.
First responders were called to the area of Southwest Parkway and Bridge Creek Drive at around 11:30 Sunday morning.
Officials say a the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle. The motorcyclist was transported to the United Regional Health Center in critical condition.
Officials didn’t comment on the circumstances of the crash, saying officials are still investigating the scene.
Stay with NewsChannel 6 for more on this developing story.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.