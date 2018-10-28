MSU Texas Soccer three-peats as Heartland Conference champions

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
In the final Heartland Conference regular season match it will ever play, No. 6 Midwestern State (15-1-1, 12-1-1 HC) earned its third-straight league crown and 12th overall with a 1-0 shutout of Oklahoma Christian.
Since joining the Heartland in the 2016 season, MSU Texas has posted a 37-2-3 record. Coach Michael Meachum became the first coach in program history to win the league title in his first season.
On the pitch, the Mustangs dominated from the outset, outshooting the Eagles, 25-2, including 10-1 in the first half.
Junior Gui Leme scored the match’s lone goal midway through the opening period. Julian Barajas crossed the ball to the far post from the right wing, finding the feet of Leme. The Sao Paulo native buried the attempt to break the scoring seal.
Defensively, the Maroon and Gold allowed just one attempt in the second half with a 1-0 lead. Garrett Blume launched a deep shot from 40 yards out. Sophomore keeper Taylor Lampe collected the attempt with ease in the lone scoring opportunity for the Eagles.
Lampe earned his seventh clean sheet of the season and lowered his goals against average to 0.63 on the year.
OC’s Anthony Trabichet made 11 saves in the loss, dropping the Eagles to 6-11-1 overall and 4-9-1 in the Heartland.
