New WF tortilleria serving them fresh for Dia De Los Muertos

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A new Wichita Falls business serves up an essential piece to all Hispanic dishes, tortillas, just in time for Dia de los Muertos.
Every day the Vargas family makes up to 200 pounds of tortillas at their family owned business, Tortilleria Lupita, located on 2700 block of Old Iowa Park.
Carmen and Luis Vargas make tortillas from scratch. They use family recipes that span generations.
“Every Mexican learns to make tortillas as a kid," Vargas said.
Luis is from the Mexican City and Carmen is from Michoacan, Mexico. The couple met in Dallas 17 years ago. They have been calling Wichita Falls home for the past 10 years and they say are now living their dream, running a tortilleria.
“There’s not too many stores for the Hispanic market here," Vargas said. "Tortillas are something our community loves to eat every day so we said ‘why not?’”
Luis said wants to share his Mexican traditions with the Texoma community, such as food, music and holidays like Dia de los Muertos.
“For a while, it’s something that’s has been disappearing in Mexico and especially in the U.S.," Vargas said. "We’re losing that tradition of Dia de los Muertos. Now, people are just going straight to Halloween.”
He said he hopes the food his neighbors eat at his tortilleria is able to keep some of his culture alive.
“I want them to know this was made by Mexicans and even though we may be far from our home we can still keep something from our traditions," Vargas said.
He said his greatest motivation is his family. Luis works two jobs, one is his tortilleria and the other is a part time job at another restaurant, to support his five children.
“It’s really complicated but the payoff is worth it and that’s my children," Vargas said. "Their future is everything to me.”
He said another dream he has is to open up a restaurant once his tortilleria takes off.
