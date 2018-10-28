Spooky weather for Halloween

We will see a couple more days of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 80s again today. We will see more clouds on Monday. Highs will be near 80. Tuesday will bring isolated rain chances late in the day becoming more widespread overnight. Wednesday will start out rainy. There will likely be isolated showers in the area on Halloween that could impact trick-or-treating. A cold front will make it chilly with highs near 60 and lows dropping into the 40s. High temperatures will remain in the 60s the rest of the week.