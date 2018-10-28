Thousands celebrate Dia De Los Muertos in downtown WF

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Thousands of Texomans celebrated Dia De Los Muertos or Day of the Dead at the second annual Los Muertos Wichita Falls in the city’s downtown on Saturday.
Alicia Duran a member of Potencia Projects said she loved to see everyone enjoy something she is passionate about. Potencia Projects put the event together along with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture on the 900 block of 9th street.
“My gosh the turnout this year has been amazing," Duran said. “Everyone is here. It’s just not Hispanics so it’s really to see everybody coming together and really liking it and seeing what we’re really all about.”
1,500 people went to last year’s festival and Duran said it was more than double that amount this year.
“Last year, we spent a lot of time educating people on what Dia De Los Muertos is," Duran said. "I think this year people are now just enjoying it and celebrating. That’s part of what we are Dia De Los Muertos: A Celebration of Life.”
The non-profits held seminars to educate the community about the holiday and teach them about the importance of the altars and ofrendas or “offerings.” The altar is where family’s celebrate the lives of their loved ones who passed away.
Yvette Castillo said celebrating the holiday and creating altars is now a family tradition. She first attended celebrated it during last year’s event. P
“[I made an altar] to honor them and let them know how much we love them," Castillo said.
“For me, I have an alter for my family," Duran said. "I have a cousin that passed away last year with Cancer very suddenly. It is just remembering and keeping his memory alive so that was really important. When the mariachi’s were down here serenading his alter, it was very breath taking to see my family see that.”
Zavala dancers and Aztec dancers performed entertained event-goers. There was also lots of traditional Mexican food at the event.
