Burkburnett church to offer annual Thanksgiving meal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Jubilee Christian Center in Burkburnett has plans to host its 32nd annual Thanksgiving Meal this year.
The free meal is provided to residents that live within the city limits on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 22. Meals will include turkey, dressing, and all the trimmings.
You do need to place an order for your meal before Friday, November 16, by calling the church office at (940) 569-7344. All meals will be delivered before noon.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.