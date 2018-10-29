Cruz, O’Rourke returning to Wichita Falls this week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Both candidates for the Texas U.S. Senate race will be in Wichita Falls this week. Beto O’Rourke is hosting a talk on Monday evening at Kiwanis Park.
O’Rourke will talk with voters around 6:15 p.m. and then head to a nearby polling location to encourage people to cast their ballot early. Kiwanis Park is located on Southwest Parkway between McNiel Ave. and Fairway Blvd.
On Thursday, incumbent Ted Cruz will be at the Akin Auditorium at Midwestern State University. The event is set to get underway at 5 p.m. You will need to register for the event in advance.
