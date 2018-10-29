WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Jandreani Bell is wanted for Indecency with a Child, according to the WFPD. The 26-year-old is five feet four inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.
If you know where she is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and if your tip helps lead to her arrest it could earn you up to $500.
