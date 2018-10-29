Nelson brings Mugshot Mobile to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Justin Nelson, The democratic candidate for Texas Attorney General was in Wichita Falls today with his mugshot mobile.
Nelson is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton, who was indicted in 2015. Paxton has plead not guilty to two felony counts of security fraud.
Despight his pending legal troubles, the Incumbent Paxton leads Nelson in the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune poll by around 12 points.
However, Nelson suggests the race is tightening.
He also responded to a recent attack ad put out by Paxton suggesting Nelson had a radical liberal agenda including an open borders policy.
“That’s just wrong. this is just another lie to distract from Ken Paxton’s own indictment. If you go to my website, it’s been there for months, you can see where it says that I am in favor of strong borders. It’s just a total distraction from what he is doing to the people of Texas by running for reelection while indicted for fraud,” Nelson told NewsChannel 6.
Nelson is currently a teacher at the University of Texas Law School and is a former clerk for retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.
Election day is a little more than a week away. Voters will head to the polls next Tuesday, November 6. Early voting is underway, the last day to vote early, in person, is this Friday.
