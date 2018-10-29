Nice Weather Turns Cloudy, Chilly in Time for Halloween

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The nice weather from over the weekend stays with us today and most of Tuesday. This week’s weather headline is that the least comfortable weather will come when most Texomans will want to be outside, Wednesday evening, Halloween. Today we’ll make it to the low 80s under sunny skies. We should make it well into the 70s before a cold front comes through Tuesday evening.
Cloudy, chilly weather moves in behind the cold front with the coolest weather coming Wednesday when temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s all day. Along with the cools temps, we can expect gusty north winds and stray showers. The best chance of rain Wednesday will be south of Wichita Falls, toward the Metroplex. Beyond Wednesday, we expect chilly mornings and mild afternoons into the weekend.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
